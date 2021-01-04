Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $453.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
