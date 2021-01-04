Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $453.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

