MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) Trading Down 11.1%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) (CVE:BMK) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 402,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 783,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$16.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, cobalt, copper, nickel, silica, and iron-oxide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario; and has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan Properties that covers an area of 18,340 hectares located near Sudbury, Ontario.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (BMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.