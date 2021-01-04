Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $179.15

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $179.15 and last traded at $179.15, with a volume of 232491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth $246,660,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,675,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,811,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,050,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,403,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

