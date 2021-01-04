Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 7,838,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 2,798,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

