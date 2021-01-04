Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $895,630.04 and $19,291.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00042391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00350012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00023270 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

