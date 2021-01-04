MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of MakeMyTrip worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 398,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 61,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 562,330 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

