MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.37

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 524362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.