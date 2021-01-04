Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $18.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,258.99 or 0.97298991 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars.

