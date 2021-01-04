MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,425.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $174,425.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

