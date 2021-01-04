Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 268,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 222,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0072 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.