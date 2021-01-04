MarketAxess (MKTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX):

1/1/2021 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2020 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s revenues have been increasing over the years driven by continued increase in commission received on trading volumes and the inclusion of treasury trading commissions. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. MarketAxess remains focused on enhancing shareholders’ value via buybacks and dividend hikes. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. The company’s net investment income remains under pressure due to low interest rates.”

12/23/2020 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – MarketAxess is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $575.00 to $578.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $561.00 to $575.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MKTX opened at $570.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

