Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Marlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00314285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00517686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00270493 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049853 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

