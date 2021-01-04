Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.97 Million

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $741.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.72 million and the highest is $815.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

NYSE:VAC opened at $137.22 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

