Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.55

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 290419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.54.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 199,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68,153 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 394.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,618.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 238.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 38,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

