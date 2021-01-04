Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

MAS opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Masco by 9,502.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Masco by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 219,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

