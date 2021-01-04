Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 12-Month High at $273.99

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.99 and last traded at $265.90, with a volume of 244377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.58. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,697 shares of company stock worth $71,387,709 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 47.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

