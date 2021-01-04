Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $367,541.33 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $367,541.33 and approximately $7,355.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.93 or 0.03263964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

