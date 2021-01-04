Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.07 Million

Analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post $54.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.51 million and the lowest is $50.62 million. Materialise posted sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $200.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $203.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.62 million, with estimates ranging from $214.64 million to $232.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -677.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.