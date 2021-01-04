Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.47

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

