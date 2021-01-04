Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,699,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,403. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

