Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 27.9%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 27.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 20,699,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 2,528,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
