Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 27.9%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 27.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 20,699,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 2,528,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 102,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.