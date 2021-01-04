Matrix AI Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $110,402.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.44 million and $110,402.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00487947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Ethfinex, HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

