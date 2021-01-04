Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Down 24.4% This Week

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $307,789.30 and $3,570.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

