Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.81. 182,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 193,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $816.24 million, a PE ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

