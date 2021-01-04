MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.11

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $200,586.01 and approximately $66,034.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,159.39 or 0.99357671 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008894 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00281896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00462329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00142259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.