Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO)’s (MAXR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

MAXR traded down C$2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching C$46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 193,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,844. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$50.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.90.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

