Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 461,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 887,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

