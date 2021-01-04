Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.19

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 7018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

