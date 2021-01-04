Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.19

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 7018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
