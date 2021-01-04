Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
MEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
NYSE:MEC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth $186,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
