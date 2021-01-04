Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

