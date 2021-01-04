McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $210.06. 129,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.10. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 209.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after purchasing an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

