Mchain (MAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,591.67

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Mchain has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $29,591.67 and $40.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005328 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004946 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

