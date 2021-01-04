MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Coinrail, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.00337536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023876 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail, Kryptono, Coinsuper, IDEX, DEx.top, Cashierest and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.