MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,184.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.52 or 0.03262916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.55 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.01291219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00421150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00186955 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.