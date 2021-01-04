MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.72 or 0.03282355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00485050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.01287670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00426837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00022199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00185077 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.