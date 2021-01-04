MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 195.2% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a market cap of $64,059.50 and $571.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002394 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

