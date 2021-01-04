MediShares Trading Down 0.9% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $370,078.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

