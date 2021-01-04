Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.71 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $117.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,727. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,806,000 after purchasing an additional 241,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 42.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 95,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

