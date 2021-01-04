Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $357.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00484480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,360,083 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

