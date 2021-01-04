Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $168,092.67 and $3,700.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00280636 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008287 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037042 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.01319737 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.
