MenaPay (MPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $58,462.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 170.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 133.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $58,462.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.