Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.96 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). 62,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 69,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.50.

Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) Company Profile (LON:MHN)

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

