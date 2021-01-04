Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Up 9.7%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.70. 508,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 296,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

