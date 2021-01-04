Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Shares Up 9.5%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) shares were up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 395,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 284,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercurity Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

