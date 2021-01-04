Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $550,970.56 and $6,681.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

