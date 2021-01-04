Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $26.61 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

