Meta (MTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.62 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Meta has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $16.40 million and $6.62 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00317895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00527335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,810,047 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.