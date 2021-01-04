Meta Price Tops $1.13 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Meta has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00256189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00530290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00277561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,797,775 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

