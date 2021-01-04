Metacoin Price Tops $0.0788 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $84.37 million and approximately $35,028.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metacoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.