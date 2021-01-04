Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.50

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 581855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

MTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $502.30 million and a P/E ratio of -97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

